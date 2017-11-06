Man City to sign Emre Can?

Manchester City have reportedly emerged as No.1 contenders to secure the signature of Emre Can from Liverpool, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.

The 23-year-old midfielder has yet to agree on fresh terms on a new deal at the Merseyside giants and is expected to leave the club as a free agent next summer.

Meanwhile, the Italian champions Juventus have made no secret of their desire to secure the German playmaker’s signature at the end of the season, while the Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have also talked up a potential move in January transfer window.

The report suggests that both sides face intense competition from the Premier League leaders Manchester City, however, as The Sky Blues are willing to offer him wages of more than £4million-a-season.

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp insisted earlier this week that he won’t pressurise Can into signing a new deal at Anfield and the player is free to speak to other clubs in the new year.

Can joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014 – is closing in on 150 appearances for the Reds.