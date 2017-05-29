Man City set to pay record fee for Benfica stopper Ederson

Manchester City are on the verge of completing a world-record £35 million deal for goalkeeper Ederson from Benfica.

The 23-year-old stopper, who made 39 appearances for the Portuguese giants this season, helping the club to the league and cup double, with his displays drawing interest from City manager Pep Guardiola.

The Citizens have made several targets of a new goalkeeper this summer after Claudio Bravo was criticised for his poor form having replaced Joe Hart as the City’s number one upon Guardiola’s arrival.

Sky Sports News reports that the Premier League giants are willing to spend up to £45m for the Brazil international, which would surpass the previous record fee of £33m paid for a goalkeeper when Juventus signed Gianluigi Buffon from Parma in 2001.

BREAKING: Sky sources report that Manchester City are in advanced talks to sign Benfica goalkeeper Ederson for fee in the region of £45m. — Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) May 28, 2017

If Ederson, who has been with Benfica since 2015, arrive to the Etihad Stadium then it is likely to confirm the end of Hart’s career at the club.