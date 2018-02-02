Man City keen on Real Madrid midfielder Isco

Real Madrid midfielder Isco is reportedly the subject of interest from Manchester City, according to Don Balon.

The Spain international, who has been regular at the Bernabeu, made 30 appearances for the La Liga giants in all competitions this season.

The report suggests that Isco is upset over his role at Los Blancos, with Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema ahead in the pecking order.

Isco, 25, is considering his options away at the end of the season, with the Premier League leaders Manchester City proposing a staggering £87.5m bid plus Bernardo Silva in exchange for the playmaker’s services.

Isco racked up 221 appearances for the European champions, scoring 39 times and creating 51 assists.