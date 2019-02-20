Manchester City have reportedly started contract discussions with Aymeric Laporte over a new improved deal.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Manchester giants from Athletic Bilbao last January, has appeared in every single Premier League games during the 2018-19 campaign.

The Frenchman has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in Premier League, the Daily Mail have claimed that the reigning Premier League champions have opened talks with the defender over a new deal.

The defender has scored four goals in 35 appearances for City in all competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will face Schalke 04 in their first leg of last-16 Champions League clash on Wednesday.