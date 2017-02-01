Luka Milivojevic completes Crystal Palace move

Greek side Olympiacos midfielder Luka Milivojevic has completed his move to the Premier League strugglers Crystal on transfer deadline day.

According to The Guardian, The Eagles have paid a fee of around £13m for the Serbian’s services for a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Milivojevic, 25, who plays in the right wing, has scored five times in 16 appearances at club level this season.

BREAKING: #CPFC are delighted to announce the signing of Luka Milivojevic on a three-and-a-half year deal! #WelcomeLuka 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/WiV1voaVgi — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 31, 2017

The playmaker, who joined Olympiacos from Belgian side Anderlecht in 2015, capped 19 times for his country.

Milivojevic becomes the third major signing at Selhurst Park of the January transfer window, following the acquisition of Jeffrey Schlupp and Patrick van Aanholt.