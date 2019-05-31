Liverpool consider summer move for Lille forward Nicolas Pepe

Liverpool have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Lille forward Nicolas Pepe.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed an impressive campaign, with 22 goals and 11 assists in Ligue 1, and it has led to speculation regarding the Ivorian’s future.

Real Madrid, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are among the clubs believed to be interested in the Ivory Coast international, but journalist Duncan Castles has claimed that Liverpool have reportedly stepped up their interest for the wideman’s signature.

He told The Transfer Window Podcast: “Liverpool have been, I’m told, in contact with Pepe’s agent to discuss a deal, discuss his interest in coming there, what it would cost to bring him there. Lille are aware of this and are waiting for a bid.”

Lille have already admitted that they will be unable to keep hold of Pepe, despite the player guide the club into the Champions League.