Liverpool consider fresh move for Alisson from AS Roma

Liverpool will make a fresh approach to sign AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson following Loris Karius’s awful display in the Champions League final.

Karius’s performance were terrible at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, as the 24-year-old stopper gifted Real Madrid two goals in a 3-1 win for the 13-times European champions.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was already keen to bring in a new addition ahead of next season, and according to The Telegraph he has now told his management to go all out for top target Alisson.

The Reds are understood to have previously been knocked back by Giallorossi, who value the Brazil international over the £60m mark, but the German boss does not have any back-up options in mind.

The report goes on to claim that the Premier League giants will instead attempt to get a deal over the line for Alisson.