Liverpool closing in on signing Monaco wonderkid Christian Koffi

Liverpool are reportedly on the verge of signing Monaco starlet Christian Koffi, according to French outlet L’Equipe.

The 17-year-old midfielder will hold talks with the Merseyside giants to finalise the deal in the coming weeks.

The teenager, who is touted as one of the brightest young talents in the French club’ academy, will be available on a free transfer this summer.

Meanwhile, the Reds are allegedly still keen on signing Monaco’s Thomas Lemar, despite having multiple bids rejected in the past.

Koffi is still yet to make a senior appearance for the Ligue 1 champions, but he has appeared twice for their under-19 club in the UEFA youth league.