Lionel Messi’s EA Sports Contract Ends

Lionel Messi will not be featured on the FIFA 17 cover. The Barcelona star has blessed the cover of FIFA Football games since 2013. His four-year contract with computer games giant EA (Electronic Arts) Sports is due to end this year with a player from Real Madrid in line to replace him.

French newspaper, L'Equipe reported saying that while Messi looks unlikely to renew his contract, FIFA will be considering options for a new face for FIFA 17 cover. Ballon d'Or rivals Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar will not be an option as they both have similar contracts with EA Sports' rivals Konami who develops Pro Evolution Soccer.

According to the rumours in Spain, it is believed that James Rodriguez of Real Madrid will be Messi’s replacement although he will need to prove himself by getting in the starting XI again. However, with the new Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, it could be a chance of Rodriguez to earn a starting place.

24-year-old Rodriguez has been on and off in the club under Rafael Benitez’s management. Although his career has been doubting under the previous coach, Zidane has said that Rodriguez has a future at the club and he has plans for him.