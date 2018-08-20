Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi signs new six-year contract

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has signed a new six-year contract at the King Power Stadium that will run through until 2024.

The Nigeria international joined the Foxes in January 2017 and has gone on to be named the club’s youngest player of the year in two seasons.

“I’m very happy to sign this contract with Leicester City. I have enjoyed every moment of my time with the football club, so I’m thrilled to be here for six more years,” the 21-year-old told the club’s official website.

“Together with my teammates and our wonderful supporters, I hope we can look forward to many more fantastic moments.”

Ndidi has made more than 60 appearances for the East Midlands, whose next match comes against Southampton this Saturday.