Leicester City: Demarai Gray signs new four-year deal

Leicester City midfielder Demarai Gray has committed his long-term future to the club after signing a new four-year contract that promises to keep him at the King Power Stadium until 2021.

The England Under-21 international joined the Foxes in January 2016 from Birmingham and was part of the 2015-16 Premier League-winning squad.

#lcfc is delighted to announce that @22Demarai has committed his future to the Club with a new contract! 📝➡️ https://t.co/zKN7gCEEfP pic.twitter.com/M3sc5HLd5j — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 2, 2017

“I’m very happy. Now I just want to kick on and keep doing what I’m doing,” the 21-year-old winger told LCFC TV.

“I want to be starting games and, for me to be doing that, I have to work hard in training. As a whole, we’re a good group and we have a good dressing room.

“Now I want to get my head down and keep kicking on for the team. For me personally, it’s now about developing as a player and the rest will take care of itself.”

Gray scored his first Premier League goal in over a year in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Everton.