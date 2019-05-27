Lazio join Everton in race to sign Danny Welbeck?

Lazio have reportedly outlined their intentions to move for England striker Danny Welbeck, who will be available on a free transfer when his contract with Arsenal expires this summer.

The 28-year-old forward – tipped to make the bench for the Europa League final – will leave the Gunners on a free transfer at the end of June.

Everton have been strongly linked with a move for the England international but according to The Sun, the Serie A outfit are also interested in the attacker ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

With a vast of experience in the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League, the Englishman will be a good signing for any club.

Welbeck has scored five goals in 14 appearances for the north Londoners this season.