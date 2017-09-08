A belligerent Javier Tebas, president of Spanish La Liga, said on Wednesday that the Qatari-owned French side, Paris Saint-Germain, are doing nothing but making a mockery of the Financial Fair Play system, or FPP that has been put in place to protect team’s’ integrity.

He warned that if was not happy with UEFA’s answer to La Liga’s distress over the lavish spending habits of both PSG and Manchester City, owned by Abu Dhabi, then he would have no problem taking the case to the European Union and Brussels.

Massive Spending by Paris Saint-Germain

PSG rocked the world of football when they levered Brazilian luminary Neymar from Barcelona for a world record-breaking €222 million, and then prised top-rated Frenchman Kylian Mbappe on loan with an option to buy for €180 million. UEFA’s response was to immediately launch an investigation to see whether or not FPP rules had been broken by the club.

Manchester City also indulged in heavy spending over the course of the last transfer window, lavishing around €221 million on various players, although they did offload a fair amount as well.

Tebas Said PSG are Laughing at the FFP

At the Soccerex Global Convention in Manchester, Tebas said, through a translator, that PSG were laughing at the system. He likened it to peeing in a bed or swimming pool, and stated that it would not be tolerated. He went on say that La Liga had fought hard for collective TV rights, and that they were being destroyed, adding that that these actions would damage the industry as a whole.

PSG is Not Paying Market Prices

Tebas, who is to be thanked for revolutionising La Liga since he took over in 2013, as anyone who enjoys the soccer betting NZ and the rest of the world offers will well know, engineered a collective television rights deal, among other measures, and said that PSG were not paying market prices for players, making the playing field for clubs far from level.

He likened the process to financial doping, saying that teams made use of this process all year long, and so were able to win leagues and European trophies. He said that this was unfair to the players and coaches of teams who are playing by the rules that everyone has agreed to, and that it was vital for a system to be in place that was fair to everybody. High prices in football have always been the norm, whether for players or cards, but lately they have gone beyond the realm of ridiculous and it is time that all the teams played on an even field.

Tebas is Not Calling for a Ban

Tebas did say, however, that he was in no way pushing for City or PSG to be banned from European competitions, saying that measures just need to be put into place in order to stop the industry from being deformed. He has taken some hope from the fact that Roman Abramovich, the Russian owner of Chelsea Football Club, has calmed down in terms of spending, and insists that the Spanish League deals severely with Football Clubs that are contravening the rules and regulations that have been put in place in terms of financing and spending limitations.