Juventus want to sign Thomas Meunier

Juventus are reportedly eyeing a January swoop for Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier.

The 27-year-old defender, who was strongly linked with a move to Manchester United during the summer transfer window, will see his current deal expire at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

The Belgium international recently claimed that he wanted to extend his contract with the Parisians, although the player did not offer any guarantees over his future.

According to Calciomercato, the Italian champions Juventus view the right-back as the ideal option to boost their defence, and Maurizio Sarri’s side are lining up a cut-price move when the January transfer window opens for business.

Meunier has made three appearances for PSG in the early stages of this campaign, while the defender has made over 100 appearances for the Ligue 1 champions since arriving from Club Brugge in 2016.