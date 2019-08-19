Juventus interested in Lyon striker Moussa Dembele?

Juventus have reportedly outlined their intentions to move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele as a possible transfer target this summer.

The Serie A champions are on the lookout for an ideal replacement for Paulo Dybala, who has been linked with a move away from Turin despite seeing negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United break down.

According to L’Equipe, Juventus sent scouts to watch Dembele in action during the club’s 6-0 win over Angers, in which the Frenchman scored twice.

Dembele, 23, had been linked with Manchester United before the English transfer window closed and is valued at €30 million.

However, Les Gones are expected to hold out for a much bigger amount for the striker before they consider selling, having already lost Tanguy Ndombele, Ferland Mendy and Nabil Fekir earlier this summer.