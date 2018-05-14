Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain on PSG radar

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain is reportedly the subject of interest from the Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentina international has enjoyed another fruitful season in Turin, scoring 23 goals in 48 appearances this term.

However, Juventus board has reportedly drawn up plans to bolster the squad in the summer and have earmarked one of Higuain or Paulo Dybala to be dumped.

According to The Sun, Juve are believed to favour Higuain’s departure because of his age and Dybala’s perceived higher quality.

The report adds that PSG are keen on the 30-year-old amid rumours linking Edinson Cavani to Atletico Madrid in place of Antoine Griezmann.

Higuain racked up 103 appearances for the Old Lady since his controversial 2016 move from Napoli, notching 55 goals and providing 12 assists.