Juventus consider £120m for Paul Pogba?

Juventus have reportedly expressed an interest in making a £120m move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, according to The Times.

The France international and his agent Mino Raiola have both looking for a transfer away from Manchester this summer, despite the Red Devils reluctance to sell the World Cup winner.

Pogba allegedly prefers a move to Turin, three years since he made the decision to depart the Italian champions.

The report adds, the Old Lady are willing to pay £120m for the 26-year-old attacker in order to win the Champions League and boost commercial revenue.

Pogba is currently in Australia for United pre-season tour with his future at Old Trafford uncertain after he made it clear he wants to leave.