Report: Juve target lucrative move for Emre Can

Juventus have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Liverpool midfielder Emre Can worth £4.5m/year, according to Goal.com.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder, who will be out of contract at the end of the season and therefore free to sign an agreement with any club from January onwards.

The Germany international is at the top of Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri’s wishlist, the Italian boss looking to strengthen his squad, particularly in central midfield places.

The report claims that the Serie A champions are prepared to make Can to the club’s long-term replacement for the injury-troubled Sami Khedira.

Premier League leaders Manchester City and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are also believed to be interested in Can’s services.

Can has made 11 Premier League appearances for the Merseyside giants this season.