Manchester United teenage forward Joshua Bohui is reportedly the subject of interest from Spanish champions Barcelona.

The 19-year-old, who has scored seven times for United’s development side this term, is due to be out-of-contract at the end of the season.

Bohui has rejected a new four-year contract at Old Trafford, reportedly putting Barca and Monaco on red alert.

He has previously been touted as a prime target for French side AS Monaco, and The Mirror claims that the La Liga giants Barcelona have also now shown an interest.

The England Under-17s international is regarded as one of United’s best young prospects, with the teenager dubbed the new Andy Cole.