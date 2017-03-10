Ivan Rakitic signs new four-year Barca contract until 2021

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has agreed a new contract with the Catalan giants until 2021.

The Croatia international joined the Spanish champions from Sevilla in 2014 and has since established himself as a vital player of the first team at Camp Nou, scoring 23 goals in 145 appearances.

👏📝 [BREAKING NEWS] Agreement for @ivanrakitic to renew contract with FC Barcelona until 2021: https://t.co/kfJeUOL8Ay Rakitic2021 pic.twitter.com/8PmovCzvKd — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 9, 2017

The 28-year-old’s previous contract was due to expire in 2019, but the player committed himself to the club that will keep him at the Camp Nou until 2021.

The midfielder, who scored six goals in 37 appearances across all competitions this season, will officially sign the contract on Friday.

Rakitic was part of the side that delivered one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history over Paris Saint-Germain last night.