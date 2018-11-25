Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Inter Milan.

The 27-year-old has not turned out for City this season as the centre-back picked up the knee injury during the second game of his loan spell at Everton in February.

The Frenchman has made 79 appearances for the Citizens since a 2014 move from FC Porto, but spent the 2016-17 season with Valencia, and racked up nine appearances for the club in the Premier League since the end of the 2015-16 campaign.

He will see his current deal with the Premier League champions expire at the end of the season, and according to The Sun, the Serie A giants, Inter Milan will attempt to secure his signature on a pre-contract at the beginning of 2019.

The report adds that the defender is keen to stay in England though, which has attracted the attention of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Mangala was a regular during his first two seasons at Manchester before falling out of favour.