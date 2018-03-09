Inter Milan considering bid for Paris Saint-Germain’s Angel Di Maria

Paris Saint-Germain’s Angel Di Maria has reportedly emerged as a potential transfer target for Inter Milan, according to Tuttosport, as quoted by Mail.

The Italian giants will reportedly make a move for the 30-year-old midfielder if they qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Argentine international has enjoyed a successful season in the French capital, scoring 17 goals and providing 15 assists for the Ligue 1 leaders so far.

Di Maria has been tipped to leave the Parc des Princes this summer and Inter are not the only club said to be keeping an eye on him, with Spanish giants Barcelona are also rumoured to be considering a bid.