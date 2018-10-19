Galatasaray lining up move for Chelsea defender Gary Cahill

Galatasaray are lining up a January swoop for Chelsea defender Gary Cahill, according to Turkish outlet Aksam.

The 32-year-old has made 285 appearances for the Blues since a move from Bolton Wanderers in 2011.

The veteran defender has made just one Premier League outing for the west London outfit this term.

The Englishman’s contract at the Stamford Bridge will expire at the end of this season, and it is thought that the centre-back could leave the club at the beginning of 2019, with West Ham United credited with an interest.

The report suggests that Cahill is Galatasaray’s number one January target, with the Turkish outfit determined to lure the defender to Istanbul.

Cahill has won two Premier League titles one Champions League and one FA Cup during his time at Chelsea.