Fernando Llorente on Chelsea radar

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is keen on reunion with Swansea striker Fernando Llorente and is willing to sweeten deal by sending Michy Batshuayi the other way.

Conte worked with the Spaniard during his time at Juventus and Sky Sports claims the Italian boss wants a reunion at the west London club this month.

Llorente has notched six goals in 17 top flight appearances for the struggling Swans this season.

Conte is understood to have made Llorente one of his prime targets in January. However, there has not been any contact between the two clubs about the potential deal yet.

Fernando Llorente and Chelsea have not spoken at all. Right now there is no offer for him and no contacts between player and club pic.twitter.com/kdLfu9KINz — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 8, 2017

The Blues are currently five points clear at the top of the league table with 18 games left, but missed the chance to gain their lead after it was ended by Tottenham Hotspur in mid-week.