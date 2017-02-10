Fans react as Lallana close to new Liverpool deal

Liverpool are reportedly considering to offer Adam Lallana a new contract agreement, sparking a mixed reaction on Twitter.
The England international enjoyed an impressive start to the Premier League season, scoring 7 goals and six assists by the end of the year. He cemented his place among club’s key players with the likes of Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho.
However, Lallana has recently struggled a dip in form in 2017, as the Merseyside outfit have won only one of their last 10 matches across all competitions.
According to the Telegraph, the Reds are set to hand the 28-year-old fresh terms worth £150,000-per-week, with manager Jurgen Klopp seeing him as a crucial figure in Liverpool’s evolution over the coming years.
Following this speculation, here’s a selection of reactions from Liverpool fans…
We’re willing to give 28 year old Adam Lallana 150k a week but weren’t for Draxler? Most backwards club I’ve ever know
— Steelo (@Coutskill) February 8, 2017