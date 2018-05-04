Everton’s Beni Baningime signs new contract until 2022

Everton midfielder Beni Baningime has committed his long-term future to the club after signing a new contract that promises to keep him at Goodison Park until the end of June 2022.

“I’m really happy to sign a new contract and so proud because it represents what I’ve always wanted – which is to be around the first team and fighting for my place,” The 19-year-old midfielder told club’s official website.

“This club means a lot to me because I’ve been here from a young age. It’s where I want to be and I’m so thankful to everyone at the club who has helped me get to this point.

“Hopefully this season is the first of many years of me being involved in the Everton first team.”

Baningime racked up 12 appearances in all competitions for the Toffees.