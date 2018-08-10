Everton sign Yerry Mina from Barcelona

Everton have announced the signing of Yerry Mina from Barcelona.

Everton manager Marco Silva had been interested in bringing defensive reinforcements during the later stages of the summer transfer window, and his side completed a deal for the 23-year-old defender just before the deadline.

The Colombian centre-back moves to Goodison Park in a deal worth £27.2m, with an add-on £1.3m in performance-related bonuses.

🙌 | We can confirm Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes have joined the Blues from @FCBarcelona! 💙 Mina 👉 https://t.co/6hXQ3ryjyg

Gomes 👉 https://t.co/LikFwSp37r pic.twitter.com/6TsBW4k3kP — Everton (@Everton) August 9, 2018

The defender was also reportedly wanted by Manchester United this summer following impressive performances at the World Cup, but the Merseysiders have won the race for his signature.

Mina racked up just six appearances for Barca across all competitions following his arrival from Palmeiras in January.