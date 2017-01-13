Everton sign Morgan Schneiderlin until 2021

The Merseyside outfit Everton have announced the signing of Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United.

The Frenchman has joined the Toffees on a four-and-a-half year deal, keeping him at the Goodison Park until at least June 2021.

Schneiderlin, 27, will reunite with Everton boss Ronald Koeman, who managed the midfielder for one season at Southampton.

The defensive midfielder has struggled for first-team football under Jose Mourinho this season – having played only 11 minutes during the 2016-17 Premier League campaign.

Schneiderlin could make his Toffees debut against Manchester City on Sunday.