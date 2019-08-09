Everton sign Alex Iwobi on five-year deal

Everton have announced the signing of 23-year-old winger Alex Iwobi from Arsenal.

The Nigeria international has agreed a five-year contract at Goodison Park in a deal reportedly worth up to £35m.

Iwobi is Everton’s seventh summer signing, following in the footsteps of Jonas Lossl, Djibril Sidibe, Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, and striker Moise Kean.

The Toffees manager Marco Silva said on the club’s website: “Alex was one of our main targets for this window and I believe he is a fantastic signing for Everton.

“He is a direct and skillful winger and attacking midfielder who always works very hard for his team.

“He is still young but already with a lot of top-level experience – 100 Premier League matches, more in Europe and many international games.

“It was important for me to have one more quality option for our attacking positions to add to what we have with Richarlison, Bernard and Theo Walcott.

“Alex fits exactly the profile of player I want in my model. He is hungry to join Everton and take the next step in his career, to help us compete with the strongest teams in the league and reach his potential at our club.”

Iwobi had made 149 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions.