Everton prepared to sell James McCarthy?

Everton are reportedly prepared to offload the midfielder James McCarthy in this summer in order to get funds for spending spree.

The 26-year-old Ireland international has been impressive at the Goodison Park and recently received club’s backing, although has been linked with rumours of an exit to either Newcastle, West Ham or Crystal Palace.

According to the Daily Mail, McCarthy could be sold for £20 million – despite Koeman holding the playmaker in his future plans – to support a string of summer moves that might see the Toffees go after Swansea City’s Gylfi Sigurdsson.

It is also being claimed that Ross Barkley’s future at the club looks uncertain as contract talks between the two parties continue.