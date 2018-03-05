Everton line up Jamie Vardy deal

Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy is reportedly the subject of interest from Everton.

The Merseyside outfit are currently 10th in the Premier League table – with three points off eighth-placed the Foxes, but their poor away form continued on Saturday as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at Burnley.

The Toffees will again reportedly spend huge in the summer transfer window, and The Mirror claims, the 31-year-old Vardy is the club’s number one summer transfer target.

The England international is on £100,000-a-week at King Power Stadium, helped the club to win the 2015-16 Premier League title, and has scored 81 goals in 224 appearances in all competitions for Leicester.

Vardy will be a part of the England squad to the World Cup this summer.