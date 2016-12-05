Everton eye Michael Keane?

Everton are reportedly lining up a swoop for Burnley defender Michael Keane when the transfer window opens in January.

The Clarets could face a tough battle to keep hold of the Englishman, who has impressed in the English Premier League this season, and is expected to move on to one of the division’s big guns.

Chelsea and Leicester City both have failed with bids over the summer as Burnley manager Sean Dyche refused to sell, while his Ex-club Manchester United have been linked in recent weeks.

The Toffees have now been added to that wanting list with reports claiming that manager Ronald Koeman is desperate to get him on board after Christmas.

Keane has made 14 Premier League appearances so far this season.