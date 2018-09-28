Everton considering January move for Brazilian defender Eder Militao

Premier League outfit Everton are lining up a swoop for FC Porto defender Eder Militao, according to Brazilian outlet UOL.

The Brazilian youngster made his senior bow for the Selecao earlier this month in their 5-0 win over El Salvador.

The 20-year-old, who can deploy at right-back, centre-back or in defensive midfield, has seen his price tag increase to £17m after his breakthrough at international level.

The report suggests that the Merseysiders are still tempted to make a move for the Sao Paulo academy product, however, having sent scouts to watch him in action twice in a week.

The report goes on to claim that Militao could be on his way out this January if the right offer is tabled.