EPL Preview: Manchester City vs Chelsea

Manchester City and Chelsea will face each other on their fourteenth game of the Premier League season at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, 3rd December.

Pep Guardiola’s side looks to end Conte’s winning streak when they host Chelsea in this Saturday’s Premier League clash at the Etihad.

Match Details

Match: Manchester City VS Chelsea

Date: 3rd December 2016

Kickoff: 18:30 BST, 12:30 GMT

Stadium: Etihad Stadium (Manchester)

The west Londoners will head into the match on the run of seven consecutive wins, while City are unbeaten in six league games.

Both sides last met in April and City won the game 0 – 3. Before that they played in February 2016 and Chelsea thrashed the opponents by 5 – 1.

Manchester City have won 55%, drawn 25% and lost 20% of their last 20 home games. They sit just one point behind league leaders Chelsea in the Premier League table, and the hosts will be hopeful to try and end the Blues’ winning run of seven straight leads.

Chelsea are determined to get something from this encounter. Draw looks the best option here, even online sports betting with Guts.com are in favour with a 2-1 correct score predictions at 12/1.

Skipper John Terry has been ruled out for a couple of weeks, but John Obi Mikel is likely to be fit after injury.

At their home turf Pep Guardiola’s side remains unbeaten, but they have drawn against Everton, Southampton, and Middlesbrough this season. This has left them a point adrift of the west Londoners at the top of the table.

City’s standard of football has unsurprisingly gone down dramatically. They struggled against Burnley last weekend, going behind but won the match 2-1.

The Sky Blues are currently occupied the third place in the league table with 30 points, winning 9 games, drawn 3 and lost 1.

Whereas, Chelsea are the league leaders with 31 points, winning 10 games, drawn 1 and lost 2.

Manchester City expected lineup:

Bravo, Sagna, Stones, Otamendi, Kolarov, Fernandinho, Toure, Sterling, De Bruyne, Nolito, Aguero.

Chelsea expected lineup:

Courtois, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill, Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso, Pedro, Costa, Hazard.