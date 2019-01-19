There are times when the world is graced with a dazzling type of talent. Not to say that CR7 is the most talented footballer ever to step onto a football pitch. No this would cause all sorts of problems for the author. But it is undeniable that Cristiano Ronaldo is a footballer like no other. This super athlete is indeed in a league of his own.

What Make CR7 Outstanding

It is the football player’s raw intensity that makes him a marvel to watch even if you are supporting the other team. The player takes his gaming very seriously. It is no longer news that he spends copious amounts of time on the training ground. This is all in pursuit of getting better. And the results of his hard work are right there for all to see. An outstanding performance on almost every occasion he steps on to the field.

The Records

And he is not letting geography be a limiting factor for him. He is taking his amazing goalscoring form to all the major European leagues and proving that he is indeed a great player, regardless of the nation he is playing in.