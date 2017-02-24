City interested in Hector Bellerin?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly planning a summer move for Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Spain international, who signed a new six-and-a-half year deal with the Gunners back in November amid reported interest from the Europeans top most clubs, including Barcelona.

The 21-year-old penned the new contract on the understanding that long-serving manager Arsene Wenger would remain at the Emirates, but a number of poor performances in recent months had led to speculation that the French boss could step down at the end of the season.

That alerted City boss Guardiola, who is considering a refresh of his side’s ageing back line ahead of next season.

Barcelona are also thought to be interested in the right-back, who might consider leaving the north London if Wenger is no longer in charge.

At the age of 16, Bellerin moved to the Gunners from the Barca academy and has since gone on to make 76 league appearances for Arsenal.