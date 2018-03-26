Chris Smalling wanted by Everton?

Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling is reportedly the subject of interest from Everton.

The England international’s contract at Old Trafford has just 15 months to run and manager Jose Mourinho is thought to be on the lookout for a new central defender ahead of 2018/19 campaign.

That means that the Red Devils could risk losing the 28-year-old for nothing in 2019.

Meanwhile, Everton boss Sam Allardyce is also thought to be looking for a new centre-back this summer after a disappointing campaign this term, with Ashley Williams and Phil Jagielka both are in their late 30’s.

According to The Mirror, The Toffees are closely monitoring Smalling’s situation at Old Trafford and sent scouts to watch him in the FA Cup win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Smalling joined the Red Devils from Fulham in 2010.