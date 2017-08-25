Chelsea target Jamie Vardy from Leicester City

Chelsea are mulling over a summer move for Jamie Vardy from Leicester City, according to The Daily Mail.

The Blues are determined on signing the England international this summer but are yet to make an official bid to try and lure the striker to Stamford Bridge.

The west Londoners have marked Vardy as one of their prime summer transfer targets before the window closes on Thursday.

The 30-year-old forward is widely regarded as one of the top strikers in the Premier League and he was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal last season before he opted to extend a new contract at the King Power Stadium.

Chelsea have signed 4 players so far this summer after having signed up deals for Willy Caballero, Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata.

Vardy remains on the Blues’ “radar” but Chelsea have still not made an official offer.