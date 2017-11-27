Chelsea target Jack Butland

Chelsea all set to launch a move to sign Jack Butland if Thibaut Courtois leaves the Stamford Bridge, according to The Daily Mail.

The Blues are lining up a swoop for Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland as the speculation about Thibaut Courtois’ future at the west London club continues.

The defending Premier League champions are aware that Courtois is attracting interest from the likes of Real Madrid and PSG, with his current deal is set to expire in 2019, the London club needs to protect themselves should the Belgian opt to leave.

Courtois has established a reputation as one of the finest stoppers in England and it remains to be seen whether the 25-year-old gloveman will put pen to a paper on a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

However, the report adds that should Courtois depart, it would mean that Butland would be likely to replace the number one role at Stamford Bridge.