Chelsea seal Danny Drinkwater from Leicester City

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater has completed a move to Chelsea on a five-year deal for an estimated fee of around £35million.

“I’m delighted to be a Chelsea player and can’t wait to get started,” the England international told Chelsea’s official website. “It has been a long journey to get here but I am very happy and am looking forward to helping the club win more trophies.”

The 27-year-old midfielder joined the Foxes in 2012 and was part of the Premier League winning squad in 2015-16.

Drinkwater is the Blues’ sixth senior signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Antonio Rudiger, Willy Caballero, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Alvaro Morata and Davide Zappacosta.

He has made 17 appearances in all competitions for the Foxes.