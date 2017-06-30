Chelsea plan surprise move for Bayern Munich star

Chelsea are reportedly seriously considering a move for Germany centre-back Jerome Boateng from Bayern Munich, according to The Daily Mirror.

The west London outfit have identified the Germany international as a potential summer signing as manager Antonio Conte looks to bolster his defensive options ahead of his second spell at the Stamford Bridge.

The report claims that the Premier League champions have already made an initial enquiry to the Bavarians about the defender’s availability this summer.

The Italian boss is said to be “desperate” to strengthen his squad this summer and would see Boateng as an ideal addition, with Nathan Ake and John Terry set to depart in a couple of weeks.

The Blues have turned to the 28-year-old defender after failing in their initial pursuits of both Leonardo Bonucci and Virgil van Dijk.

Chelsea continue to be linked with a number of players this summer, but the club are yet to confirm any new signings ahead of new season.