Chelsea and Man United set to lock horns over signing of Tiemoue Bakayoko

The Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United both have been heavily linked with a move for AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The 22-year-old playmaker joined Monaco from Rennes in 2014 and has made 20 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit this season, five coming from the Champions League.

In September, Bakayoko’s agent Michel Boli claimed that Manchester United were among five clubs wanted to sign the Frenchman, who has represented his country Under-21 team on 13 occasions.

According to The Times, United are desperate for the £40m-rated midfielder, but will face a tough competition from their Premier League rivals Chelsea as the west Londoners prepare to replace Brazilian Oscar, who is ready to move to Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG in January.

The Italian champions Juventus have also previously been credited with an interest in the midfielder.