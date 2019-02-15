Chelsea are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer, according to German newspaper Bild.

The Blues are ready to make a summer bid to sign the Serbia international, who is currently on loan at Frankfurt from the Portuguese giants Benfica.

The west Londoners have identified the 21-year-old striker as one of their top summer transfer targets in order to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

The report adds that Jovic is also being monitored by a number of other European heavyweight clubs, including La Liga duo Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The report goes on to claim that the German outfit will take up their option to buy the striker in the summer on a permanent deal.

Jovic’s representative, Fali Ramadani, is currently in discussions with the Bundesliga club about potential options for his client at the end of the season.

Chelsea are currently sitting sixth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification.