Chelsea interested in Newcastle United’s Jamaal Lascelles

Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles is reportedly the subject of interest from Premier League champions Chelsea.

The 24-year-old has established himself in the heart of the Magpies’ backline since his arrival from Nottingham Forest in 2014.

Lascelles’s captaincy skills and defensive displays have helped Newcastle gain distance from the Premier League’s bottom three in recent weeks.

According to The Mirror, the Blues will make a £30m move for the Englishman in the summer transfer window after being impressed by his performances this term, with the west Londoners hierarchy comparing him to a young John Terry.

Lascelles racked up 95 appearances for the Magpies over the last four years.