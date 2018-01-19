Chelsea eye Stoke City forward Peter Crouch?

Chelsea have emerged as rumoured suitors for Stoke City striker Peter Crouch, according to The Telegraph.

The Premier League champions are believed to be in the transfer market for the 36-year-old forward’s signature this month to reduce the pressure on Alvaro Morata.

West Ham United striker Andy Carroll was heavily linked with the Blues but a long-term injury layoff has reportedly prompted manager Antonio Conte to look elsewhere.

The report suggests that the west Londoners have now focused their attention on Crouch and have made the Potters aware of their interest.

The former England international was due to be out of contract in the summer but extended his stay at the bet365 Stadium in November.

Crouch, who joined Stoke City in 2011, racked up 186 appearances for the club and scored 49 times in all competitions.