Chelsea consider Thomas Lemar their first January signing

Chelsea could offer Michy Batshuayi to AS Monaco as part of a deal to land Thomas Lemar from the Ligue 1 champions, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Blues are keen on securing the 22-year-old forward, who was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in the summer, as Antonio Conte looks to strengthen his attacking force at Stamford Bridge.

Batshuayi has struggled to produce a consistent form for the west London outfit this season and started on the bench during the club’s 3-1 win at Huddersfield.

The report adds that Chelsea have reportedly stepped up their interest to try and sign The Frenchman Lemar from Monaco in the new year.

Chelsea to host Southampton in their next Premier League encounter on Saturday as they look to set themselves up in the top flight.