Chelsea consider £70m move for Bernardo Silva

Chelsea are reportedly interested in a £70m move for AS Monaco winger Bernardo Silva at the end of the season.

The Portugal international has been in excellent form so far this season, helping the french outfit to the top of the Ligue 1 table.

The number of European biggest elite clubs, with the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all monitoring Silva’s progress.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been said to be interested in the 22-year-old, but Leonardo Jardim’s side asking price of £68.4m is expected to put on Spurs off a move.

According to The Times, the Premier League leaders Chelsea could be tempted to splash that amount in order to bolster their squad this summer that could challenge for the Champions League next season.

The west Londoners missed out on Champions League last term but this time the have established themselves as a major title contender under Antonio Conte.