Chelsea close in on Middlesbrough midfielder Adama Traore

Chelsea are on the verge of signing Adama Traore from Middlesbrough, according to The Mirror.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a stellar season for Boro, scoring five times and providing 10 assists to help his side into the Championship playoffs.

The Spain Under-21 international was linked with a move to Chelsea in January 2017 but a move failed to materialise, the Teessiders subsequently suffering relegation from the Premier League.

The Blues have rekindled their interest in the winger, with Tony Pulis struggling a fight to hold on to his star player even if Boro return to the top flight.

Traore, who has previously played for Aston Villa and Barcelona, is also believed to be on the radar of Newcastle United and Everton.