Chelsea agree £40m fee to sign AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko

Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement with the Ligue 1 champions AS Monaco to lure Tiemoue Bakayoko to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to Sky Sports.

The 22-year-old is set to become Chelsea’s third signing of the summer ahead of the start of their defence of their Premier League title, starring next month.

The reports suggests, the France international have a medical on Friday eve after the midfielder underwent a minor knee operation during the previous season.

As #CFC agree a £40m deal for Tiemoue Bakayoko, we look at how Claude Makelele helped his career. Read here 👉 https://t.co/YSMnDAzoYR pic.twitter.com/7am3xsh6QB — Sky Football ⚽️ (@SkyFootball) July 13, 2017

The defensive midfielder was a key part of Monaco’s title-winning side last term as the French champions were widely regarded for their exciting brand of attacking football.

If the deal goes through, Bakayoko will joining the compatriot N’Golo Kante at the west London club under Antonio Conte.

Chelsea won their first Premier League title under Conte last season after finishing seven points ahead of their second placed rivals Tottenham Hotspur.