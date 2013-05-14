Champions League Final 2013-Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Preview

The UEFA Champions League 2013 final and the most prestigious event in European football club will takes place on Saturday May 25, 2013 at Wembley Stadium in London, between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. The match kicks off at 7:45 UK time.

So far Wembley Stadium has hosted a total of six finals, since 1963. The world-famous Wembley Stadium hosted the most recent final when Barcelona beat Manchester United 3-1 in May 2011. Consequently, Wembley was once again chosen by UEFA to be hosts of the final in 2013. The stadium has a capacity of 90,000, but due to UEFA’s jumbo-sized advertising boards which requires space this is expected to be reduced slightly. Bayern Munich fans will be seated in the west side of the stadium and Borussia Dortmund fans in the east.

For the very first time, two Bundesliga teams are contesting the Champions League final. Borussia Dortmund will face Bayern Munich in the finals who eased past Barcelona 7-0 over two legs. This final match is subject to extra time and penalties thereafter, if the score remains even at full time.

Borussia Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp is quite confident by saying, his team won’t be swept away by Bayern Munich in the finals like Juventus and Barcelona were in the previous rounds.

“they could hardly find the way out of the stadium, that is not possible with us,” Klopp added.

The 45-year-old, Klopp is expecting a close final on May 25 and tells Kicker magazine “we know how good we are.”

Jurgen Klopp also confessed that Borussia Dortmund were rightly being considered as heavy underdogs and that his players will need to be on toes at all times if they want to defeat Bayern Munich in the final.

